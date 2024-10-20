Outsound Presents: November, 2024

Information about next month’s three performances offered by Outsound Presents is now available. As usual, there will be two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events on Wednesday evenings; and between them will be the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program on a Sunday evening. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. The SIMM Series concerts take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission is again on a sliding scale, this time between $10 and $25. Program specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, November 6, 8 p.m.: The opening set will be a solo performance by Bryan Day entitled Inventions. He has prepared an electro-acoustic piece, which will feature two of his newer instruments. The Dirtie Gertie is simply a rubber band, which is played with an oversized extension spring. The Rotary Xylophone is basically a chain of wooden beads under MIDI control. Tales from The Secret Opera! is a joint project of vocalist and dancer Bob Marsh (who sometimes performs as Grum) and David Michalak, who alternates among lap steel guitar, electric harp, and a skatchbox invented by the late Tom Nunn. For this performance they will be joined by Kersti Abrams playing alto saxophone and mbira.
Sunday, November 17, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a two-set program, but only one of the sets has been finalized as of this writing. That will be Noertker’s Moxie, which is led by bassist Bill Noertker. The other members of the trio are wind player Annelise Zamula and drummer Eli Knowles. The trio recently made its debut in Antwerp, and they will perform original music from that concert.
Bull Fahe on synthesizer performing with the trio of Ed Lloyd (bass), Eli McDonald (drums), and Ross Hoyt (electric guitar) (from a YouTube video of an LSG performance on December 20, 2023)
Wednesday, November 20, 8 p.m.: The second LSG concert will consist of three sets with a solo flanked on either side by two trios. The soloist will be saxophonist Josh Allen. He will be followed by the Evidence Trio. This will see a second appearance by Abrams, this time playing flute along with her saxophone. She will be joined by Andrew Joron on theremin and bassist Michael Wilcox. The opening trio will consist of Ross Hoyt (electric guitar), Ed Lloyd (bass violin), and Eli McDonald (drums).
