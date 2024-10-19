Choices for November 8, 2024

Those readers that follow the programs presented by Old First Concerts probably know by now that Friday, November 8, will see the return of Ensemble for These Times to Old First Presbyterian Church. However, as that date draws nearer, it turns out that there will be some competition for attention that evening. It therefore seems appropriate to present that concert in the context of its alternatives, which involve an impressive diversity of genres. Here are the specifics according to venue and time:
Golden Gate Bandshell, 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.: A week ago from yesterday (October 11), Christie Aida gave a Concerts at the Cadillac performance at the Cadillac Hotel (of course). She was accompanied by the Free Press quartet, consisting of Alex Spoto, alternating between violin and guitar, Dave Michael on percussion, bassist Fernando Rodriguez, and Billy White on a variety of keyboards. Next month they will take their act to Golden Gate Park, giving two sets of free performances.
Grace Cathedral, 7:30 p.m.: Vox Humana SF will present the first of is two planned concerts for the season. The major work on the program will be Sergei Rachmaninoff’s a cappella All-Night Vigil, a setting of the Vespers service, performed in its entirety This will be preceded by three settings of liturgical texts by Dmitry Bortniansky. Two of these are taken from a series of vocal composition he identified as “concertos,” the fifteenth "Priiditje, vospoim, ljudije" (come, let’s sing, oh people) and the eighteenth “Blago jest ispovjedatsja” (Psalm 92: “It is Good to Praise the Lord”). Between these two pieces will be a performance of the seventh (and last) piece in the Kjeruvimskije pjesni (cherubic hymns) collection, entitled “Izhe Kheruvimi.”
For those that do not already know, Grace Cathedral is located at the top of Nob Hill at 1100 California Street. Tickets are available at prices between $30 and $81. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page. As was announced this past August, the second concert of the season, entitled Voyages, will take place on Saturday, February 15, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Lab, 8 p.m.: Croatian Amor is the solo alias of Loke Rahbek, who will be visiting from Copenhagen. He will present a live ambient electronic set. This will be preceded by two sets by local performers affiliated with the Internet radio station HydeFM, Optia and Notes of Moss. For those that do not already know, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street. Doors will open half an hour in advance. Other programs planned for the month of November, all beginning at 8 p.m., are as follows:
Natacha Diels (from her Web page for The Lab)
- November 14: “Somewhere Beautiful,” an audiovisual composition by Natacha Diels; avant-jazz solo trumpet augmented by sensory electronics, performed by Steph Richards; amplified oboe set by Kyle Bruckmann
- November 16: Music for a Bellowing Room, a collaborative durational work by musician Sarah Davachi and filmmaker Dicky Bahto
- November 20: the first duo performance by Lynn Avery and Cole Pulice, which will straddle acoustic and digital spaces; Wendy Eisenberg’s program of song forms and improvised excursions taken from her newest album Viewfinder
