Post:ballet to Partner with AXIS Dance at ODC

“Blueprints of Being” in rehearsal (photograph courtesy of Post:ballet)
This evening will see the first of three performances presented jointly by Post:ballet and the AXIS Dance Company. For those that do not already know, AXIS choreography emerged from workshops created for women with disabilities first created by Thais Mazur in 1987. Since that time Mazur has expanded her work to include men as well as women. The result of their collaboration with Post:ballet is a work choreographed by Jorge Crecis entitled “Blueprints of Being.” Vincenzo Lamagna has composed the music for this production.
The performance of “Blueprints of Being” will fill the second half of the program. The first half will present two additional world premiere offerings created with AXIS with Post:ballet dancers performing as guest artists. The first of these will be “Piel de Luna,” choreographed by AXIS Artistic Director Nadia Adame. The title refers to the gravitational pull of the moon, exploring how it not only affects the tides but also weaves invisible threads connecting the human spirit. This will be followed by “Harmony of Souls,” the result of a collaboration of AXIS with Post:ballet. It will be a duet which blurs the boundaries between our individual and interconnected experiences.
This program will be given three performances, all taking place at the ODC Dance Theatre. Opening night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11. The performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, will be supplemented with American Sign Language interpretation. Finally, the 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, October 13, will combine audio description with a haptic tour; and masks will be required. For those that do not yet know, the ODC Theater is located in the Mission at 3153 17th Street on the northwest corner of Shotwell Street. Ticket prices are from $25 to $35. They may be purchased online through the above three hyperlinks.
