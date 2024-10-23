Choices for November 9 and 10, 2024

Next month will see the first “busy weekend” of the new season. Readers probably already know that the Saturday will be the final day of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestral Series program featuring the debut of conductor Nicholas Collon with pianist Conrad Tao, performing Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 23 (first) concerto for piano and orchestra in B-flat minor. However, considering the alternatives for Saturday evening, readers may wish to plan for the Thursday or Friday performances! As is usually the case in these articles, specifics for the other events will be ordered according to when they begin as follows:
Saturday, November 9, 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 10, 4 p.m., Trinity + St. Peter’s Episcopal Church: The fall is usually a time of beginnings, but this program will mark the conclusion of the 35th anniversary season of the San Francisco Choral Society led by its Artistic Director Robert Geary. The title of the program is A Rose is All My Song: Music of Mary. It will begin with John Rutter’s setting of the Magnificat canticle and conclude with “Tota pulchra es, amica mea” by Heinrich Isaac. The “central” works will be limited to male and female voices. The first of these will be a TTBB setting of the “Hail Mary” (Ave Maria) prayer by Franz Biebl. The SSAA selections will be “Regina Angelorum” by Pekka Kostiainen and Giuseppe Verdi’s “Laudi alla Vergine Maria.”
Trinity + St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is located at 1650 Gough Street on the corner of Bush Street. Ticket prices range from $42 to $59. City Box Office has created Web pages for online purchase of tickets for both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday, November 9, 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM): This will be the first performance of the season by the New Music Ensemble led by Nicole Paiement. The program will present the music of Elinor Armer, celebrating her membership in the SFCM Composition Department for over fifty years. It will survey her repertoire of music of different genres scored for different ensembles.
This program will be performed in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the Ann Getty Center for Education, which is located at 50 Oak Street. There will be no charge for admission, but the Web page for the event includes a hyperlink for reserving seats. There is also a hyperlink for livestream viewing.
Sunday, November 10, 2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: As has already been announced on this site, this will be the first Chamber Music at Davies Symphony Hall program.
Sunday, November 10, 4 p.m., SFCM: The Chanticleer vocal ensemble will visit SFCM for its first official artistic collaboration with the Conservatory Chorus led by Eric Choate. Many readers probably know that the Chanticleer repertoire is rooted in the Renaissance; and the program will begin with selections by William Byrd, Orlando Gibbons, and Thomas Weelkes. However, it will also include Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 147 cantata Jesus bleibet meine Freude and Gabriel Fauré’s Opus 11 “Cantique de Jean Racine.” There will also be two twentieth-century selections, “Rest” by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Samuel Barber’s “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Like the Saturday program, this will be performed in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the Ann Getty Center for Education, which is located at 50 Oak Street. There will be no charge for admission, but the Web page for the event includes a hyperlink for reserving seats. There is again a hyperlink for livestream viewing.
Sunday, November 10, 7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: The Great Performers Series will begin with a program entitled Itzhak Perlman & Friends. The “friends” for this occasion will include two pianists, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Emanuel Ax, as well as the member of the Juilliard String Quartet. The full quartet will contribute to Ernest Chausson’s Opus 21 “Concert” for violin, piano, and string quartet in D major; and three of them will perform in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 493 piano quartet in E-flat major. For the opening selection, Perlman will join one of the Juilliard violinists in a performance of the E minor sonata for two violins, the fifth of the Opus 3 sonatas by Jean-Marie Leclair. The performance will take place in the same venue as the afternoon chamber music recital. Ticketing information will be available through the above hyperlink.
Guitarist Yamandu Costa (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
Sunday, November 10, 7:30 p.m., SFCM: The next Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts guitar recital will take place in the Conservatory. The guitarist will be Yamandu Costa, who plays a seven-string instrument. Some readers may recall his previous duo performance with Richard Scofano on bandoneon. This time he will give a solo recital.
Once again, the concert will be performed in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the Ann Getty Center for Education, which is located at 50 Oak Street. Admission will be $65 for all seating. Once again, they may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page.
