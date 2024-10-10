Mr. Tipple’s: Week of October 10, 2024

This week I am a bit on the late side of accounting for performances at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club, since the first performances took place last night. However, since I never seem to receive any feedback, I try to manage with what I can get! For those that do not yet know, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. The Fat Cat provides dim sum food, which includes hot dumplings and Hong Kong waffles. Drinks are available from a full bar. Both food and drink may be purchased separately from the admission fee. Here is the full account of the remainder of this week with separate hyperlinks to the Web pages from which tickets for admission may be purchased.
Thursday, October 10, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Friday October 11, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 12, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: This program will be an album release party for All Species Parade. This is a double album on which violinist Jenny Scheinman performs with three leading guitarists, Bill Frisell, Julian Lage, and Nels Cline, along with Carmen Staff on piano, bassist Tony Scherr, and Mark Ferber on drums. Staff and Scherr will join Scheinman during her visit to San Francisco. The remainder of the rhythm section will be taken by Adam Ratner on guitar and drummer Kenny Wollensen.
Saxophonist Richard Howell (from his Mr. Tipple’s Web page)
Saturday, October 12, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Saxophonist Richard Howell will lead the Sudden Changes combo, whose other members will be Max Ehrhardt on trumpet with rhythm provided by Frank Martin on piano, bassist Ron Belcher, Deszon Claiborne on drums, and percussionist Adrian Aris.
Sunday, October 13, 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.: Vocalist Mae Powell will be accompanied by Rob Reich, who will alternate between piano and accordion, guitarist Garrett Barley, and Mikiya Matsuda on bass.
