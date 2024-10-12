Guitarist Mark Leighton to Play Original Work

Mark Leighton with his guitar (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Once again, this Sunday will see the release of a new OMNI on-Location video curated by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. This will be a solo performance by Mark Leighton, playing his own original work, “White Nights.” The title presumably refers to the fact that, as one gets closer to the Arctic Circle, the sun never completely sets during the summer. (I always take this as a contrast to the line from the nursery rhyme: “The moon is shining as bright as day!” The title also happens to refer to a film which provided an opportunity to see choreography made by Twyla Tharp for Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gregory Hines!) The composer-performer describes the music as “a kaleidoscope of romantic and post romantic themes.”
As usual, this video will be added to the Omni Foundation YouTube Channel. The Web page has been created, and it will become available for viewing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 13. The video (along with audio) was captured by Dylan Prentner at the 16th-century Kerk Middelbert church in Groningen in the Netherlands. It was made in partnership with D'Addario; and Leighton is a D'Addario Artist, having been awarded the Sponsorship and D'Addario Prize at the latest European Guitar Award ceremony.
