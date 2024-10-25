Plans for the SFP 2024–25 Piano Series

Readers may recall that next month will see the beginning of the Robert and Ruth Dell Piano Series with a program that will couple Quinn Mason’s recently composed “Falling Slowly” with composers from the nineteenth (Frédéric Chopin) and twentieth (Sergei Prokofiev and Igor Stravinsky) centuries. Since this is the first program in that series, tickets are still on sale for the entire series. For those interested in subscribing, here is the schedule for the remaining four performances, all of which will take place in Herbst Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Pianist Sir Stephen Hough (from the Web page for his SFP recital)
Tuesday, February 4: Sir Stephen Hough has organized his program around sonatas by the two leading composers of piano music in the nineteenth century. He will devote the first half of the program to Franz Liszt’s sonata in B minor. This will be coupled in the second half by another sonata in B minor, this time Chopin’s Opus 58 (third) sonata in B minor. He will begin the program with a selection of six shorter pieces by a composer that bridged the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, Cécile Chaminade.
Thursday, March 20: Jan Lisiecki has prepared an “all preludes” program. This will include an account of Chopin’s Opus 28, which covers all 24 of the major and minor keys. The other composers will include one of Chopin’s predecessors, Johann Sebastian Bach (of course), and four composers from the following century: Sergei Rachmaninoff, Henryk Górecki, Karol Szymanowski, and Olivier Messiaen.
Tuesday, March 25: Louis Lortie will present a program that will survey the diversity of piano compositions by Maurice Ravel.
Tuesday, April 1: Joyce Yang will conclude the series with selections from the nineteenth and twentieth century. Her program will be framed by the early nineteenth century, beginning with the third of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 31 sonatas, published in 1802, composed in the key of E-flat major and given the title “The Hunt.” Her concluding offering will be Robert Schumann’s Opus 16 cycle, Kreisleriana. Between these “bookends” she will select several of the preludes from Rachmaninoff’s Opus 32 collection.
Subscriptions are on sale for $380 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $330 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $280 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony in Herbst Theatre. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Single tickets may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
