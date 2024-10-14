The Bleeding Edge: 10/14/2024

Poster for the special evening G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S (from the Center for New Music Web page)
This will be another week in which the number of previously reported events is the same as the new ones. Both are three in number. Each of the previously reported ones is from a different venue. In chronological order, they are as follows:
- Friday, October 18, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: the three-set evening of Slowfoam, Jake Muir, and Jerod S. Rivera
- Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music: the “evening edition” of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S
- Sunday, October 20, noon, San Francisco War Memorial: this year’s SF Music Day
Each of the remaining offerings is at a different venue. However, all three venues should, by now, be familiar as follows:
Tuesday, October 15, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: As was the case last month, this will be another evening of only two sets. The opening set will be by the Low Bleeds duo of Jay Korber on drums and saxophonist Randylee Sutherland. The second set will be led by pianist Alexander Hawkins, who will be visiting from the United Kingdom. He will be joined by three “usual suspects” performers: Karl Evangelista (guitar), Jordan Glenn (drums), and Lisa Mezzacappa (bass). As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, October 18, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Once again reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week the entire evening will be devoted to the Big Smoke trio. Boyce is one of the members of this trio, and he will be performing with Josh Sirotiak on tuba and percussionist PC Munoz, who will also be playing a flying hook rug. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Sunday, October 20, 1 p.m., The Prelinger Library: As many readers probably know by now Thom Blum curates the afternoon three-hour gigs at this venue. This week he will again be joined again by Katt Atchley (vocals and percussion) and Kenneth Atchley (computer-driven electronics). Blum will probably contribute by improvising on the “instrullation” that he has embedded in the library stacks. Playing will continue through 4 p.m. The library is located on the second floor of 301 8th Street, and admission is by getting attention through a callbox with a “Library” button available.
No comments:
Post a Comment