Gilles Apap: An Eclectic Program for Noe Music

Violinist Gilles Apap with Transylvanian Mountain Boys colleagues (from the Web page for tickets to the next Noe Music program)
The next program to be presented by Noe Music promises to be an eclectic one. Gilles Apap was described by Yehudi Menuhin as “A true violinist of the 21st century.” While there may be some question about what Menuhin had in mind, there is no question that Apap’s repertoire is impressively eclectic. It should therefore be no surprise that, while his accompanist for the first half of the program will be pianist Eric Zivian, he will perform the second half with the Transylvanian Mountain Boys.
The major work to be performed during the first half will be Impressions d’enfance (childhood impressions) by George Enescu, a suite of ten pieces, which usually lasts about twenty minutes. As of this writing, any other pieces performed before the intermission have not yet been announced. Similarly, specifics for the second half have not yet been identified; but, it all likelihood, the selections will be named during the performance.
This event will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 20. It will probably last about two hours, although the Transylvanian Mountain Boys may offer a generous number of encores. General admission will be $45 with a special $60 rate for reserved seating in the first few rows. Students will be admitted for $15. A Web page has been created for ordering tickets online.
