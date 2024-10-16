Chez Hanny to Host Steve Carter Trio

Steve Carter performing “88” (from the YouTube Web page of a live video made at Moondog Studios in Alameda, California)
Following up on the performance by the Mike Olmos Quartet this past Sunday, the second Chez Hanny program of the month will present the Steve Carter Trio on the final Sunday. Carter leads from the piano, playing with bassist Dennis Smith and Billy Johnson on drums. Both Carter and Johnson have appeared previously at Chez Hanny; but, unless I am mistaken, this will be Carter’s first appearance as leader.
For those that do not yet “know the drill,” Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. All of that money will go to cover expenses. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
No comments:
Post a Comment