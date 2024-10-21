The Bleeding Edge: 10/21/2024

This week there will be two previously reported events taking place at The Lab on Friday and Saturday (October 25 and 26), respectively. However, between Thursday and Sunday there will be an impressive diversity of events, all taking place at venues that will probably be familiar to most readers. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, October 24, 8 p.m., Noisebridge hackerspace: This month Noisebridge, best known for its G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S events will be taking over hosting Resident. This is a monthly open mic event, which started in 2017, that provides a platform for electronic audiovisual performances. Those wishing to participate can sign up through hyperlinks on the Resident Electronic Music Web page for this event. Performers can set up their preparations beginning at 7 p.m. Noisebridge is located in the Mission at 272 Capp Street. The program will also be live-streamed through a YouTube Web site.
Friday, October 25, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Once again reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week he will serve as the “D” in a trio called MCD. The other two performers are Matias Arizmendi on guitar and drummer Cy Thompson. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, October 25, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Pianist Brett Carson will return with his Substandard Quartet. The other members of this group are still Cory Wright on an assortment of reed instruments, drummer Jason Levis, and Safa Shokrai on bass. For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The information provided by the venue is more limited than usual, but the price of admission will probably be $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Saturday, October 26, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music: As was reported at the beginning of this month, this will be the Opus 5 installment in the Opus Project.
Lisa Mezzacappa with her bass (from the BayImproviser event page for her Sunday performance)
Sunday, October 27, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Keys Jazz Bistro: Beyond Words is an arts collective that centers on the visceral nature of poetry by accompanying prolific poets live on stage with highly sensitive improvising musicians. Keys Jazz Bistro will host an evening of two sets led jointly by poet Amos White and drummer Dillon Vado. Contributing poets will be Tureeda Mikeil and Tongo Eisen-Martin, and the musicians will be guitarist Ryan Pate and Lisa Mezzacappa on bass. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in North Beach at 498 Broadway.
