Delightful Donizetti from Royal Opera House

Cover design for the DVD being discussed (from its Presto Music Web page)
Some readers may recall that, about a month ago, I wrote my “Appreciation of Nadine Sierra” article, in which I wrote about the Metropolitan Opera telecast of Charles Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, in which she sang the title role. Yesterday afternoon lightning struck my television set again, this time while viewing a Royal Opera House DVD of Gaetano Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore. This was a production staged by Laurent Pelly with Sierra in the role of Adina. Hopelessly-in-love-with-her Nemorino was sung by tenor Liparit Avetisyan. Nemorino’s rival is the sergeant Belcore (baritone Boris Pinkhasovich). The title character (as such) is Dr. Dulcamara (bass Bryn Terfel) looking, for all the world like Zero Mostel (which would be entirely consistent with Mostel’s role in The Producers). Led by conductor Sesto Quatrini, all four of them had a solid command of the score, as did soprano Sarah Dufresne in the role of Giannetta, Adina’s “sidekick.”
Taken as a whole, this is basically a lighthearted boy-finally-gets-the-girl-he-loves narrative. However, Terfel was decidedly the scene-stealer in this production; and there was never a dull moment when he was on stage. Thus, however familiar the story may have been, there was a freshness to the action throughout the entire production that encouraged the attentive viewer to just sit back and enjoy the ride. This may be little more than lighter-than-air entertainment, but I shall definitely take it before any opera seria by Donizetti any day!
