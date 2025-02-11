California Bach Society to Survey British Music

1973 design by David Lance Goins used for the California Bach Society poster
Following up on this past October’s survey of Italian Baroque choral music, the full title of the next program to be presented by the California Bach Society will be From Tallis to Tavener: Five Centuries of British Choral Music. The composers to be presented will include Thomas Tallis, Henry Purcell, Benjamin Britten, Imogen Holst, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Herbert Howells, and John Tavener. For those interested in further details, a Web page has been created with background notes for the entire program.
As in the past, the San Francisco performance of this program will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28. A Web page has been created for all information about ticketing. The basic price for a single ticket is $35; but, as can be expected, there are several alternatives for discounts. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
