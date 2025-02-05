A Song Cycle Composed by Fred Hersch

Cover of the album being discussed
This Friday will see the release of Suspended in Time, which may mark the first time that pianist Fred Hersch has participated in a recording as accompanist. The music for this performance is a song cycle (which is the album’s title), whose music was composed by Hersch. The text is by Randi Charleston, who gives a spoken performance on the fourth track, entitled “Fever Dreams.” Vocalists Kate McGarry and Gabrielle Stravelli share the remaining six tracks, each performing on three of them. As is so often the case, Amazon.com has already created a Web page to process pre-orders.
Those following this site for some time probably know that, after my first encounter with one of Hersch’s instrumental albums, I have made it a point to follow his work as assiduously as possible. It is therefore more than a little painful to confess that there is absolutely nothing on the new release that seized my attention, let alone sustained it! Mind you, Hersch’s keyboard work is as reliable as ever; but there is no way in which it can elevate an attentive listener above Charleston’s tripe, whether it is recited or sung. Thus, while I can try my best to relish Hersch’s efforts as both composer and performer, I find myself ultimately drowned in a sea of insipidity.
Meanwhile, I shall wait patiently for Hersch’s next instrumental venture.
