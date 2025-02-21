Opera Parallèle to Present World Premiere

Poster design for the production being discussed (courtesy of Opera Parallèle)
Next month will begin with the next program to be presented by Opera Parallèle. The Pigeon Keeper was composed by David Hanlon working with librettist Stephanie Fleischmann. The narrative explores a diversity of personal issues, including otherness, belonging, compassion, and the meaning of family. It was originally commissioned under the “Opera for All Voices Initiative,” managed by the Santa Fe Opera. Opera Parallèle shares the commission for the production itself with Opera Omaha and Opera on the Avalon, which is based in Newfoundland.
As in the past, the production will be designed and directed by Brian Staufenbiel. The conductor will be Artistic and General Director Nicole Paiement, and Jaco Wong will serve as Assistant Conductor. Vocalists will include soprano Angela Yam, tenor Bernard Holcomb, and baritone Craig Irvin; and the San Francisco Girls Chorus will also perform.
This will be the world premiere of the opera. It will be given three performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9. The venue will be the Cowell Theater, which is located at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture at 2 Marina Boulevard. All tickets are being sold by Eventbrite with prices beginning at $46.45, and a Web page has been created with hyperlinks to the Web pages for each of the events.
