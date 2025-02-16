Timeless Jazz Quartet Coming to Cadillac

Larry O’Leno at the piano (from his Facebook Web page)
This coming Friday will see the next Concerts at the Cadillac offering. The performance will be by The Timeless Jazz Quartet, which is led by vocalist Larry O’Leno from the piano. Saxophonist Don Neely holds the “front line,” with rhythm provided by Jess Saxton on bass and drummer Greg Cotelli. The title of the program will be Music of the Roaring Twenties, which accounts for why the quartet calls itself “timeless!”
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be O’Leno’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
