Outsound Presents: February, 2025

As of this writing, it appears that Outsound Presents has planned only one concert for this month. It will be the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program. As usual, the performance will take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission will be by donation with a sliding scale between $10 and $25.
Poster design for the performance being discussed, showing the Ex-Juncos duo (left) and Caleb Cobourn (right) (courtesy of Outsound Presents)
As often seems to be the case, the program will consist of two sets, each about an hour in duration. The first set will be a solo electric guitar performance by Caleb Cobourn. He will be followed by the Ex-Juncos duo. Drummer Andrew K. Lau will perform with guitarist Jill Rogers, who will double as vocalist. This will be a confrontation of Rogers’ jazz styles with Lau’s proclivity for the heavy rhythms and drive of noise and indie rock.
The performance will begin on Sunday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m.
