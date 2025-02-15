Broken Hearts on Valentine’s Day

The members of the Shoreline Piano Trio: Katie Youn, Mengua Lin, and Sui-mi Shin (from the Old First Concerts Web page for this performance)
Last night at the Old First Presbyterian Church, Valentine’s Day was celebrated with a program entitled Explorations of Love and Art. This was the latest Old First Concerts performance; and it was presented by the Shoreline Piano Trio, whose members are violinist Sui-mi Shin, cellist Katie Youn, and pianist Menghua Lin. This was the latest endeavor to prepare a program of chamber music whose composers were all women. With the exception of Maria Theresia von Paradis, these were, in “order of appearance,” Caroline Shaw, Jessie Montgomery, Amy Beach, Jennifer Higdon, and Clara Schumann.
This made for a promising program. Then the musicians began to play. On the positive side, each of them was well trained in negotiating intricate passages. However, if they could get the rhythms right, neither the violinist nor the cellist could adjust her respective pitches to conform to the constraints of the equal-tempered scale on the piano. The result was three seemingly skilled musicians who could not come together as a trio.
This was one of those occasions when the live stream was decidedly an advantage, meaning that my squirming and cringing would not disturb anyone in the audience.
