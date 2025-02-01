Next SFP Guitar Recital will Share with Sarod

Sharon Isbin and Amjad Ali Khan (from their SFP Web page)
The next program in the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Guitar Series will be a “cross cultural” affair. Guitarist Sharon Isbin will share the stage with three masters of the sarod, the Indian “cousin” of the Spanish guitar. As is always the case, this event will be co-produced with the Dynamite Guitars concert season presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. The sarod performers will be Amjad Ali Khan and his two sons, Amaad Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. As is almost always the case with Indian classical music, the performance will also include percussion on tabla, performed by Amit Kavthekar. The program will be based on the album Strings for Peace, which was released in 2020.
This performance will begin, as usual, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22. Also as usual, the venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street and directly across Van Ness from City Hall. SFP has created its own Web page for online ticket purchases. Tickets for the Boxes and Orchestra range between $60 and $70. The remaining tickets are in the Dress Circle and the Balcony, with prices between $50 and $70.
