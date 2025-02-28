Center for New Music: March, 2025

This will be a relatively busy month at the Center for New Music, with a diversity of performances on either side of the usual monthly pancake event. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. As usual dates below are hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Poster for the first concert of next month
Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.: As was already reported on this week’s Bleeding Edge article, the month will begin with Quintet, a performance by the Bridge Music Collective, five students at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music: Jessica Folson on violin, Sarah Hooton on viola, Carlos Valdez on bass, T. Colton Potter on oboe, and Caleb Rose on clarinet.
Thursday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.: Also already reported will be the return of guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan with his solo recital program entitled A Modern American Guitar Celebration.
Friday, March 7, 8 p.m.: This will be a duo performance by clarinetist Ben Goldberg and Scott Amendola on percussion. Readers probably know that Amendola has recently been performing duos with keyboardist Will Blades at the Blue Heron Boathouse. The advance material suggests that both will be enhancing their instrumental work with electronics. Repertoire may be spontaneous but will probably reflect the influence of Thelonious Monk on both of them.
Saturday, March 8, noon: This event was incorrectly reported in this week’s Bleeding Edge article. It marks the 25th year of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S events, which offer the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. The contributing performers and composers will be Zachary James Watkins, Concious Summary, Temoleh, Zebra Secrets, and Linoleum Dicks.
Sunday, March 23, 7 p.m.: This will be a Birthday Concert to celebrate the tenth year of Aerocade Music and its first year as a non-profit record label. Aerocade Artists Isaac Io Schankler, Nick Norton, Elizabeth Robinson, Alchymie, Gregg Skloff, Chelsea Hollow, and Taylor Chan will perform. Since this will basically be a birthday party, the performances will be preceded by a reception catered by vegan chef Philip Gelb (who also happens to be a musician).
