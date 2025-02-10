The Bleeding Edge: 2/10/2025

This will be a particularly busy week on the Bleeding Edge, possibly the busiest I have encountered in some time, if not ever. Five of the events have been previously documented, including one venue with two performances. All of them involve “usual suspects” locations as follows:
- Center for New Music: The latest installment in The Opus Project (Opus 7) on Saturday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m.
- The Lab: Harmonie Universelle on Saturday, February 15, at 8 p.m., and the two-set evening shared by John McCowen and the oakland reductionists orchestra on Sunday, February 16, at 8:30 p.m.
- Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The quartet performance led by saxophonist Idris Ackamoor on Sunday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m.
- Outsound Presents: The two-set evening shared by guitarist Caleb Cobourn and the duo of drummer Andrew K. Lau and guitarist Jill Rogers on Sunday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m.
With one exception, the remaining events will also take place at familiar venues as follows:
Thursday, February 13, Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15, Audium, 8 p.m.: This venue will make its 176 loudspeakers available to three emerging composers. This will be the fourth installment in a series entitled New Voices. Qué Pena was composed as a cycle of vignettes by Briana Marela, scored for the Buchla Music Easel synthesizer, live vocal performance, and spoken text. Phillip Laurent will perform on both pipe organ and synthesizer to present his composition “Remote Viewing.” He will be joined by three other musicians: Zekarias Thompson on alto saxophone, cellist Benjamin Rodgers, and Herb Diamant alternating among flute, soprano saxophone, and bassoon. The final selection will be the multimedia, multi-sensory solo performance by Shanti Lalita entitled “Sense/less.”
Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be between $20 and $30.
Thursday, February 13, Gray Area Art And Technology, 8 p.m.: THIRST is a diversified piece of music performed in conjunction with the projection of a motion picture. The video was created by Werktank. The music is electronic, conceived and performed by Franck Vigroux to create an “electrified Neo-dystopian audio atmosphere.” The venue is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street, and doors will open at 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 13, Peacock Lounge, 8 p.m.: This will be the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. The Elliott Levin Ensemble is led by Levin, who is based in Philadelphia and plays tenor saxophone and flute. He will be joined by Kash Killian, who plays cello for the Sun Ra Arkestra. This will be a quartet set, filled out by Tom Rollison on guitar and drummer Jordan Glenn. SO AR will be a performance by Shanna Sordahl on cello and electronics and Robert Lopez on “all manner of sonic percussion.” TanukiSpiderCat is a performance by Colleen Twitty involving cello and modular synthesizer, along with feline tooth, claw, and meows. This will be followed by Chlorine Aroma, a solo set by K. Francis Messer on noise percussion.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $5 and $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, February 14, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will present an electro-acoustic trio. Saxophonist Raffi Garabedian will perform with a fellow saxophonist, Marcus Stephens, and they will be joined by poetic vocalist Jean Carla Rodea. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Sunday, February 16, The Knockout, 6 p.m.: This will be an evening of free improvisations over the course of three hours. Little information has been provided other than the fact that the sets will be taken by Anything!, Ryan Ebough, Solo Organ, and Housewife. Admission will be $13. The venue is located in Bernal Heights at 3223 Mission Street, one block south of Cesar Chavez Street.
