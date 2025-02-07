Sheldon Brown Group Coming to Chez Hanny

At least some readers probably know that Chez Hanny began this month with a jazz trio performance led by guitarist Jack Radsliff. As usual, the next performance will take place on the Sunday nearest to the middle of the month. It will present the Sheldon Brown Group, which is a quartet.
Sheldon Brown with his saxophone (courtesy of Jazz Chez Hanny)
Brown is a multi-instrumentalist specializing in the wind family. His repertoire is a diverse one influenced by jazz pianist Herbie Nichols and poetic speech melodies. He has also led the Distant Intervals combo in his own compositions, which have been inspired by poetry and the cadences of its spoken form. The pianist will be Matt Clark, who currently teaches at Stanford University, along with other educational institutions in the Bay Area. Michael Wilcox will play a six-string electric bass and has previously visited Chez Hanny with the Sheldon Brown Group. Finally, Dillon Vado plays both drums and vibraphone and has previously performed at Chez Hanny at least twice with Ratatet and Anne Sajdera, respectively.
As always, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. Because Jazz Chez Hanny is now a 501(c)(3) public charity, tax-deductible donations will also be accepted.
There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
