The Bleeding Edge: 2/17/2025

All but three of this week’s events have already been accounted for through previous articles. Two of those events are performances at The Lab which will be taking place this coming Thursday and Saturday. The other is the next three performances of New Voices IV at Audium, which, as usual, will be taking place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That leaves three remaining events, all of which will also take place at familiar venues as follows:
Tuesday, February 18, Make-Out Room, 7 p.m.: Once again, Jazz at the Make-Out Room will consist of three sets, each consisting roughly of 45 minutes in duration. The first two of those sets will be solo performances, beginning with percussionist Moe Staiano, followed by organist Doug Katelus, whose set will begin at 7:45 p.m. The final set, which will begin at 8:30 p.m., will be a quartet performance by Newcomer Can’t Swim. Violist Emma O’Mara will hold the front line while also providing vocals. Rhythm will be provided by Matias E.A. on guitar, bassist EyeVee Woods, and Sam Lefebvre on drums. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, February 21, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: In addition to hosting the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound series, reed player David Boyce will also perform. He is a member of the Red Fast Triple Luck quartet, whose other members are another reed player, Francis Wong, PC Munoz on percussion, and bassist Chris Trinidad. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Photograph from the Bird & Beckett Web site for the announcement of the Swerve Control performance
Friday, February 21, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 8:30 p.m.: Swerve Control is a quartet, all of whose members are composers. Trumpeter Darren Johnston holds the front line, while rhythm is provided by guitarist Kai Lyons, Rob Ewing on electric bass, and drummer Dillon Vado. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will probably be live-streamed through hyperlinks to Facebook and YouTube on the Bird & Beckett Web page while the show is in progress.
