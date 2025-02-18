Pocket Opera Announces 2025 Season

Next month will begin with a new Pocket Opera season. Here in San Francisco, the performances will again take place in the Gunn Theatre on the lower level of the Legion of Honor Museum. This will be a season of four performances; and a Web page has been created for purchasing full subscriptions as well as those for either three or two productions. All performances will take place on Sunday afternoons as follows:
A scene from the Pocket Opera production of The Marriage of Figaro
- March 2: The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- April 13: There will be more Mozart with a production of his one-act Singspiel, “Bastien und Bastienne” (K. 50), which will be paired with an abbreviated production entitled “A Pocket Magic Flute.”
- June 22: Tartuffe by Kirke Mechem
- July 27: La Vie Parisienne by Jacques Offenbach
