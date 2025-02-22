E4TT’s Latest “Call for Scores” Program

Pianist Dale Tsang, who will perform the program being discussed (from her home page)
Readers that follow performances by Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) probably know about their Call for Scores program to provide new repertoire. Results of the last effort were presented at little over a year ago as part of a program entitled Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers. The full title of this year’s effort is Call for Scores: Solo Piano, Vol. 2; and, as will probably be guessed, the performance will be a solo recital by E4TT emerita and pianist Dale Tsang. The program will consist of eleven premiere performances of works by the following composers (in alphabetical order): Alexa Canales, Michael Coleman, Albert de la Fuente, Lilyanne Dorilas, George Gianopoulos, Jon Jeffrey Grier, Dorothy Hindman, Ye-Chong Jeon, Evans Kocja, Kian Ravaei, and Judith Shatin.
The venue for this concert will be the Community Music Center, which is located in the Mission at 544 Capp Street. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 2. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page for $30, $15, and $5. This Web page also includes the option of making arrangements for livestream viewing.
