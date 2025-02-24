The Bleeding Edge: 2/24/2025

Because the month will end this weekend, there are only two events that have already been accounted for through previous articles. One of these is the next three performances of New Voices IV at Audium, which, as usual, will be taking place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The other is the last concert of the month to take place at The Lab, which will be on Thursday. This leaves four new events, two of which will take place at the Center for New Music. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, February 28, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m: This will be the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound program curated by reed player David Boyce. Specifics for this week have not yet been announced. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, February 28, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 8:30 p.m.: Tales End will be a quartet performance by Rova saxophonist Larry Ochs, Darren Johnston on trumpet, cellist Ben Davis, and Lisa Mezzacappa on bass. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Poster for this month’s pancake event
Saturday, March 1, Center for New Music, noon: This will be the latest monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S, which is now in its 25th year. This offers the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. As usual, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music programming is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. The contributing performers and composers will be Zachary James Watkins, Concious Summary, Temoleh, Zebra Secrets, and Linoleum Dicks.
Saturday, March 1, Center for New Music, 7:30 p.m.: The Bridge Music Collective was formed by five students at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music: Jessica Folson on violin, Sarah Hooton on viola, Carlos Valdez on bass, T. Colton Potter on oboe, and Caleb Rose on clarinet. They made their debut with Old First Concerts in August of 2023 at the Old First Presbyterian Church. They launched a Call for Scores initiative late in 2024, which resulted in a portfolio of pieces, all of durations between four and ten minutes. Those pieces will be performed in a program simply entitled Quintet. For this program general admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
