SFP to Present Recital Debut of Fleur Barron

Mezzo Fleur Barron (from the SFP event page)
Mezzo Fleur Barron will probably not be a stranger to those that partake of performances in the Civic Center. According to my records, her most recent appearance took place in Davies Symphony Hall, when she sang the title role in Kaija Saariaho’s opera Adriana Mater, with the San Francisco Symphony conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen and staged for the limited available space by Peter Sellars. At the end of this month, she will return to San Francisco, this time making her recital debut with San Francisco Performances (SFP), joined by pianist Kunal Lahiry.
She has prepared a program entitled The Power and the Glory. According to the advance material I received from SFP, the program was conceived to “explore the impacts and legacies of colonialism throughout the world, highlighting songs that reflected the attitudes of their times, and may now be appreciated in an entirely new light.” When I read that material, my first impulse was to raise my left eyebrow à la Spock (if anyone still remembers Star Trek)! Nevertheless, I find it hard resist a program in which Carl Maria von Weber will be rubbing shoulders with Gustav Mahler, not to mention Arnold Schoenberg and Kurt Weill, who probably never rubbed shoulders with each other!
This performance will begin, as usual, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26. Also as usual, the venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street and directly across Van Ness from City Hall. SFP has created its own Web page for further information. Prices range between $70 and $50. As of this writing, however, tickets are no longer available for online purchase; but those that really wish to attend can try calling 415-677-0325 to inquire as to whether any of those tickets have been returned.
