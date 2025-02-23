Chez Hanny to Begin March with Another Trio

The trio of Denny Berthiaume, Chuck Bennett, and Curt Moore
As was the case this month, next month at Chez Hanny will begin with a trio. This time the combo will be led by pianist Danny Berthiaume, who has brought this trio to Chez Hanny in the past. Rhythm will be provided by Chuck Bennett on bass and drummer Curt Moore. All three of them have roots in major twentieth-century jazz figures, such as vocalist and pianist Diane Schuur, trumpeter Maynard Ferguson, and Count Basie.
As always, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 2. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. Because Jazz Chez Hanny is now a 501(c)(3) public charity, tax-deductible donations will also be accepted.
There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
