Choices for March 7–9, 2025

It has been a while since I have written a “busy weekend” that accounts for Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday. Nevertheless, where the diversity of performances are concerned, March is definitely going in like a lion. Given the number of choices, readers should make sure that they have a scrolling facility for reading what follows.
Friday, March 7, 1 p.m., Cadillac Hotel: The busy weekend will begin on Friday afternoon with the next Concerts at the Cadillac offering. The performances will be by The Bob Roden Quintet, led by trombonist Roden, who also contributes vocals. The other members are Ron Jackson on alto saxophone with rhythm provided by pianist Larry Walter, Richard Freeman on drums, and bassist Jamie Dowd. For those that do not already know, the Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street.
Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 9, 3 p.m., Cowell Theatre: As was reported at the end of last week, this will be the world premiere performance of The Pigeon Keeper presented by Opera Parallèle; the venue is located at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture at 2 Marina Boulevard.
Friday, March 7, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra will be led by the third candidate for its next Music Director, Peter Whelan. The program will be devoted entirely to George Frideric Handel’s HWV 45 music for the masque Alceste. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street.
Friday, March 7, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The major (and probably most familiar) work on the next program by the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) will be Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 48 in C major, given the title “Serenade for Strings.” The program will begin with “A Game of Cat and Mike,” composed on an SFCO co-commission by Evan Price and scored for two mandolin soloists and chamber orchestra. This will be followed (appropriately enough) by Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum.” This is another venue familiar to most readers. The address is 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street.
Calidore Quartet members Estelle Choi, Ryan Meehan, Jeremy Berry, and Jeffrey Meyers (photograph by Marco Borggreve, courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: For those that cannot get enough of “Strum,” it will be performed again at the same time the following evening. This time the instrumentation will be a string quartet. San Francisco Performances will present the Calidore Quartet, whose members are violinists Jeffrey Myers and Ryan Meehan, Jeremy Berry on viola, and cellist Estelle Choi. The “classical” selections will be quartets by Ludwig van Beethoven (Opus 74 in E-flat major, nicknamed “Harp”) and Franz Schubert (D. 703 in C minor). The program will conclude with the third string quartet by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, his Opus 34.
Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: This will be a special event entitled SF Musicians for LA: A Benefit for Fire Relief. The contributing ensembles will be the San Francisco Symphony (SFS), the SFS Chorus, and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, all conducted by Edwin Outwater. The program will include Sergei Rachmaninoff’s best-known piano concerto, his Opus 18 (second) in C minor. The soloist will be Garrick Ohlsson. The program will begin with “The Promise of Living” from Aaron Copland’s opera The Tender Land. The program will conclude with Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 95 in E minor, his ninth symphony given the subtitle “From the New World.”
Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The next Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts guitar recital will feature an engaging diversity of arrangements performed by the Mēla Guitar Quartet. However, there will be two “original” works on the program. The first of these is “My Clock is Broken!” by Laura Snowden. This will be followed by the “mini-suite” by Phillip Houghton entitled Opals with movements for black, water, and white opals.
Sunday, March 9, 2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: As was reported yesterday, the next performance by the SFS Youth Orchestra will feature works by contemporary composers Gabriela Lena Frank and Arturo Márquez, along with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 385 (“Haffner”) symphony in D major a suite of instrumental music from Richard Strauss’ opera Der Rosenkavalier.
Sunday, March 9, 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The last performance of the weekend at St. Mark’s will be the next concert by SF Choral Arts, led by Magen Solomon. The full title of the program is Apple Pie and All That: an American Sampler. The composers on the program will include William Billings, Charles Ives, Kirke Mechem, Alice Parker, Bill Evans, Henry Mollicone, and Duke Ellington. As always, there will also be works by Composer-in-Residence Xingyue Song and Composer-Not-in-Residence Patricia Julien. The guest pianist for this concert will be Dara Phung.
Sunday, March 9, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union: The monthly SIMM Series concert prepared by Outsound Presents will be entitled ON&ON&ON&. The performers will be pianist Brett Caron, Kyle Bruckmann on reeds, bassist Lisa Mezzacappa, and Jordan Glenn on percussion. The venue is located in SoMa at 116 9th Street.
