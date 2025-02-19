Guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan Returning to C4NM

Aaron Larget-Caplan and John Cage (screen shot from his YouTube video)
Early next month guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan will return to the Center of New Music (C4NM). He has prepared a solo recital program entitled A Modern American Guitar Celebration. Of particular interest is that he has arranged three works by John Cage. The best known of these will be the last, the solo piano composition “In a Landscape.” He will also perform two works written for his New Lullaby Project by Ken Ueno and Ian Wiese, respectively. In addition, he will present two of the movements from the solo guitar composition Only Winter Certainties by Daniel Felsenfeld. There will also be a premiere performance of music by Douglas Knehans, as well as a selection by Richard Cameron-Wolfe. Finally, Larget-Caplan will play at least one of his own compositions.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 6. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite Web page.
