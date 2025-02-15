Omni to Present Pablo Garibay on New Video

Guitarist Pablo Garibay
Tomorrow the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will release its latest video of classical guitar performances. The performer will be Pablo Garibay, who visited here this past October when he gave a solo recital for the second program in the 2024/2025 Dynamite Guitars season. The program he presented was (for me a least) an engaging journey of discovery.
That journey will continue with the release of the new video. It will consist of a single selection, the “Berceuse para soñar despierto” (lullaby for daydreaming), which was composed by Rodrigo Nefthalí. This is a self-directed video, which was created earlier this month. The recording was made in Morelia in the Michoacán state in Mexico. Garibay’s instrument was made in Belgium by Walter Verreydt.
This video will be made available for viewing at 9 a.m. tomorrow, February 16; and its YouTube Web page has already been created.
