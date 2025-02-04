Scarfe to Return to Monument with Piano Recital

Pianist Ian Scarfe (from his Web page for upcoming events)
Last year Ian Scarfe, Director of the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival, brought his musicians to Monument SF for a performance of the suite that Aaron Copland extracted from the music he composed for Martha Graham’s “Appalachian Spring” as performed in its original version for thirteen instruments. Next week he will return, this time to present a solo piano recital. As many may expect, he has prepared an engagingly diverse program.
The “traditional” works on the program will be two suites from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, respectively. The first of these will be Edvard Grieg’s Opus 40, usually known as the Holberg Suite. This will be followed by Le Tombeau de Couperin by Maurice Ravel. Both of these suites reflect on past centuries, and both of them were also orchestrated by their respective composers. He will also perform his own transcription of the music composed by Philip Glass for a sound track for the 1931 Dracula film. Other composers on the program will link past and present, with Johann Sebastian Bach and Johannes Brahms on one end and Radiohead and Aphex Twin on the other.
Once again, the performance will take place in the Monument event space, which is located in SoMa at 140 9th Street. It will begin at 7 p.m. next week on Thursday, February 13. As in the past, ticketing is being managed by Groupmuse, which has created a Web page for reservations.
