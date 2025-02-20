Music in the Mishkan Announces 26th Season

Poster design for the Music in the Mishkan season (courtesy of Randall Weiss)
Yesterday morning, violinist Randall Weiss and his colleagues in the chamber music ensemble they call The Bridge Players announced plans for their 26th season entitled Music in the Mishkan. As in the past, these will be Sunday afternoon events, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be two concerts, both of which will be quartet performances. Violist Natalia Vershilova will join Weiss in both of them. The remaining two performers will be different for each of the two dates as follows:
February 23: This program will be framed by two piano quartets, so the other participating musicians will be cellist Victoria Ehrlich and Amy Zanrosso on piano. The quartets will be the only one by Joaquín Turina at the beginning and the Opus 26 (second) quartet in A major by Johannes Brahms at the conclusion. Between these “bookends” there will be a selection from the Songs Without Words piano compositions by Felix Mendelssohn and a solo violin composition by Alex Malinas entitled “Bulgar.”
April 27: Cellist Matthew Linaman will join Weiss and Vershilova for two string trios. The better known of these will be the concluding selection, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 8, which he entitled “Serenade.” (This was his second string trio, composed in the key of D major.) The opening trio is by Gideon Klein. Between these two works, mezzo Stephanie Feigenbaum will join Weiss in a performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ song cycle Along the Field.
As in the past, these performances will take place at the Sha’ar Zahav synagogue. It is located in the Mission at 290 Dolores Street. Ticket prices are $25 for members and $30 for others. For those planning to attend both concerts, there is also a “Package Deal;” but the total prices are still the same. All purchases are processed through a single Web page. There will be no physical tickets, but a list will be kept at the door.
