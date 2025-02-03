The Bleeding Edge: 2/3/2025

This will be a relatively quiet week with two new events complemented by two previously reported ones. Both of the latter are the first two performances of this month to take place at The Lab, on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8, respectively. These will be perfectly balanced by two new events. Both of them will also be taking place on Friday, each at a familiar venue, respectively, as follows:
Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: This week the Other Dimensions in Sound concert curated and hosted by Boohaabian multi-reed player extraordinaire David Boyce will present a two-set program. One of the sets will be a solo harp performance by Maya. The other will see the return of the familiar duoB combo, whose members are Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and drummer Jason Levis. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is a bookstore is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Vernaculars musicians (clockwise from upper-right): Chris Trinidad, Francis Wong, Karl Evangelista, and Jimmy Biala (from their BayImproviser event page)
Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 8:30 p.m.: This title of this program will be Vernaculars Plays Wong Works. Vernaculars is a quartet that explores the intersection between jazz, improvised music, and Filipino tradition. The performers are percussionist Jimmy Biala, Karl Evangelista on guitar, bassist Chris Trinidad, and Francis Wong on saxophone. For those that do not already know, the venue is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be a cover charge of $20. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will also be live-streamed through hyperlinks to Facebook and YouTube on the Bird & Beckett Web page while the show is in progress.
