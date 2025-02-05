TLES Announces New Roar Schack Program

Travis Andrews and Andy Meyerson encountering the “Osirisan post-human” in the performance of Machines & Other Intergalactic Technologies of the Spirit (from the Eventbrite Web page for this production)
Late yesterday afternoon I received the most recent announcement of a new program to be presented by The Living Earth Show (TLES). The title of the program will be Machines & Other Intergalactic Technologies of the Spirit. As usual, the performers will include the TLES duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson. However, the length of the title of the program will also reflect the versatility of the third performer. M Lamar will contribute through his multiple capacities as countertenor, keyboardist, visual artist, and composer. The narrative for this production will involve “an Osirisan post-human being whose Transatlantic spacecraft journeys them [gender-appropriate pronoun] to an outer space that becomes an inner space.”
As will be the case later this month, this show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. Admission will be on a “Pay What You Can” basis within the “window” between $1 and $100. Eventbrite has created a Web page through which these payments can take place. For those that do not recall, the venue is located in the heart of the Mid-Market district at 34 Seventh Street.
