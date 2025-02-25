San Francisco Philharmonic: East European Music

Poster design for the event being discussed (from the Groupmuse Web page for the event)
I have to confess that keeping up with the San Francisco Philharmonic, led by its Founder and Music Director Jessica Bejarano, tends to be a “sometime thing.” My best source is Groupmuse, but I am never quite sure whether or not I have been keeping up with things. On the basis of the home page, it would appear that the concerts for the “2024–25 season” are all taking place this year on March 1 and April 26.
There is now a Groupmuse Web page for the first of these programs, and it provides a useful account. Only two works will be performed, but both of them are ambitious. The first half of the program will be devoted entirely to Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 104, his cello concerto in B minor. The soloist will be Amos Yang, Assistant Principal Cello with the San Francisco Symphony. This will be followed by Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition suite. This was originally composed for solo piano; but, as its Wikipedia page shows, it has been subjected to a more than generous number of orchestral arrangements. The Philharmonic information does not identify which of these versions will be performed, but the arranger that has received by far the most attention has been Maurice Ravel.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 1. As stated above, Groupmuse has created a Web page for this Groupmuse Night Out event. Tickets are being sold for $20 with a $10 rate for Supermusers. As of this writing, 33 of the 70 tickets are still available.
