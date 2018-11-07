BARS to Preview Byron Adams with Chamber Music

Eric Choate, Director of Music at The Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin, flanked by David Conte (left) and Byron Adams (right)
As readers should know by now, the Winter Concert in the 2018–19 season of the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) will take place this coming Saturday evening. The “overture” for the program will feature the work of Los Angles composer Byron Adams with his composition entitled “Capriccio concertante.” In order to familiarize listeners with Adams’ music, BARS has organized a short intimate concert of chamber music for strings and winds, which will include Adams’ serenade for nine instruments. The program will also include the first movement of a nonet by Louise Farrenc and a sinfonietta for eleven instruments by David Conte. Both Adams and Conte will be on hand to introduce their respective compositions.
All selections will be performed by the Rainbow Chamber Players, all members of BARS with an interest in the chamber music repertoire. Participating performers will be Nick Boland (oboe), Michael Boone (bass), Mike Garvey (bassoon), Nina Han (violin), Pete Jilka (horn), Laurence Lewis (viola), Gene Nakajima (clarinet), Carl Rogers (violin), Vic Spain (cello) , Michail Thompson (trumpet), and Linda Watkins (flute). The conductor for the evening will be Kyle Baldwin.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow evening, November 8. The venue will be Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, which is located in the Mission at 455 Fair Oaks Street. For those unfamiliar with the area, this is located between Guerrero Street and Dolores Street and between 25th and 26th Streets. That makes it convenient walking distance from both the BART 24th Street station and the Muni J line, which stops at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. Admission will be free. Voluntary donations will be accepted and appreciated, all for the benefit of BARS.
No comments:
Post a Comment