The Bleeding Edge: 11/12/2018

If last week was described as “minimally placid,” this coming week will get back up to speed with a vengeance. Between tomorrow and next Monday, there will be a performance at the Center for New Music (C4NM) every night except for Saturday, November 17. This will also be a week when San Francisco Performances will venture out in the direction of the bleeding edge by hosting the recital debut of the Brooklyn Rider string quartet. In addition, it has already been announced that Outsound Presents will use Sunday’s SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series to honor beat poet ruth weiss. In the midst of all that abundance, that leaves only four items not yet taken into account as follows:
Thursday, November 15, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): Drummer Booker Stardrum will participate on both of the sets of improvisations in this week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series. The first set will be devoted to his solo work. During the second set he will joining forces with the Sontag Shogun trio, which will have performed at C4NM the previous evening. That trio is led by pianist Ian Temple working with two performers of analog sound gear, Jeremy Young and Jesse Perlstein. This set will be a large group improvisation in which Stardrum will be joined by vocalists Danishta Rivero and Briana Marela (also playing synthesizer), Amma Ateria on electronics, Andrej Hronko on lap steel guitar, and Andrew Bernstein on saxophone. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, November 16, 7 p.m., Adobe Books: Once again this will be a three-set evening in which the performers are only identified by their respective URLs. The opening set will be the duo of Laetitia Sonami and Wobbly. They will be followed by a solo set taken by Chris Brown. Efectos Humanos will wrap up with the final set of the offering.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The concert is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
Saturday, November 17, 8 p.m., ODC Theater: Jazz bass player Matt Small will lead a sextet called The Crushing Spiral Ensemble in a performance of his latest compositions. The other performers will be Steve Adams (saxophones), Sheldon Brown (saxophone and clarinet), Chris Grady (trumpet), Steve Blum (piano), and Michael Pinkham (drums). The ODC Theater is located in the Mission at 3153 17th Street on the southwest corner of Shotwell Street. The performance will last for about 90 minutes with no intermission, and all tickets are being sold for $25. They may be purchased through an event page on the ODC Web site.
Sunday, November 18, 7:30 P.M., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: November 18 is the birthday of jazz trumpeter Don Cherry. Through his work with saxophonist Ornette Coleman, Cherry established himself as one of the pioneers of the free jazz movement. Trumpeter Henry Hung will honor the occasion by performing tracks from Cherry’s album Complete Communion. He will be joined by Matt Zebley on alto saxophone with rhythm provided by John Wiitala on bass and Hamir Atwal on drums. The performance will be preceded by a brief talk about Cherry, which will begin at 7 p.m. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. There will not be a cover charge; but donations will definitely be welcome (as will be any purchases of books or records).
