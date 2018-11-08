Clerestory to Give One More “Nocturnal” Recital

courtesy of Clerestory
For those who missed Clerestory’s season-opening program, Night Draws Near, at the end of last month, the a cappella ensemble has announced that the program will be given an encore performance this coming Saturday evening. The original performance was scheduled in such a way as to accommodate the collective spirits of Halloween, All Souls’ Day, and the Day of the Dead, all of which have now passed. Nevertheless, the overall themes of life, death, and mysticism still prevail, as do the diverse spirits of musical expressiveness evoked by compositions such as “Funeral Ikos” by John Tavener, Peter Warlock’s “The Shrouding of the Duchess of Malfi,” and “Bubble, Bubble Toil and Trouble” by Jaakko Mantyjarvi.
This second chance to enjoy the full scope of the Night Draws Near program will take place this Saturday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, which is located in the Mission at 455 Fair Oaks Street. For those unfamiliar with the area, this is located between Guerrero Street and Dolores Street and between 25th and 26th Streets. That makes it convenient walking distance from both the BART 24th Street station and the Muni J line, which stops at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. General admission will be $25 with a $15 rate for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased in advance online from an Eventbrite event page.
