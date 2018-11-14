The Lab: December, 2018 and January, 2019

Over the course of the next two months, The Lab will present three concerts, one of which will be given two performances, that would usually be announced through the weekly Bleeding Edge articles. However, because there have been so many weekends, not to mention individual dates, that require making serious choices, it seemed desirable to give the readers “early warning” about these particular events. For those who do not already know, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Doors open half an hour before each concert begins, and it is usually the case that a long line has accumulated before then. Specific dates and times are as follows:
Wednesday, December 5, 8 p.m.: The will be a two-set evening of alternative vocal techniques. BEAM SPLITTER is the duo of Audrey Chen and Henrik Munkeby Nørstebø. Performance brings improvised amplified voice together with trombone and occasional analog electronics. They will be followed by the Voicehandler duo in which percussionist Jaco Felix Heule accompanies vocalist Danishta Rivero working with electronics. Admission will be $15 and $10 for members. Seats may be reserved through a login Web page for members and a guest registration Web page for others.
Friday, December 7, and Saturday, December 8, 8:30 p.m.: This will be a “farewell concert” of sorts for jazz saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell. Mitchell will be returning to Madison, Wisconsin, having spent eleven years as the Darius Milhaud Chair of Composition at Mills College. The scope of his performances has ranged from classical to the immediate present; and he is as much at home with wild and forceful free jazz as he is with ornate chamber music. He will lead a quartet, whose other members will be Ambrose Akinmusire, Junius Paul, and Vincent Davis. Admission will be $25 and $20 for members. Members can register for either concert (or both of them) through the usual login Web page. Others will be required to complete separate guest registration forms for the Friday and Saturday concerts.
