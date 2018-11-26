The Bleeding Edge: 11/26/2018

This week most of the action seems to be taking place at the Center for New Music. As a result, those offerings have already been accounted for in separate articles covering the schedules for November and December, respectively. In addition, tonight’s special Monday Make-Out concert was reported in last week’s Bleeding Edge article. That leaves only two further events to account for the coming week as follows:
Thursday, November 29, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series will follow the usual two-set format. Both of the sets will involve unconventional duo combinations. In the first Michael Fischer will provide soundscapes for texts narrated by Thomas Antonic. The second duo will bring Kanoko Nishi-Smith on koto together with Owen Stewart Robertson on guitar. It is worth noting, however, that Nishi-Smith’s approach to her instrument is far from conventional. The last time I heard her perform (which was at LSG), she used bows, brushes, and paper plates! LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Monday, December 3, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: The Make Out Room will go back to its usual schedule with its Monday Make-Out on the first Monday of next month. Also as usual, the evening will offer three sets of cutting-edge Bay Area jazz and improvisation. The first set will consist of improvised chamber jazz played by the quartet of Murray Campbell on violin, Randy McKean and Cory Wright on reeds, and Lisa Mezzacappa on bass. They will be followed by the more rock-oriented repertoire of Tony Passarell’s Shiva Xtet. Passarell leads on saxophone with rhythm provided by Robert Kuhlman on bass and Jim Frink on drums. There will also be a guest appearance by Karl Evangelista on guitar. The final set will involve the electronics of Dylan Burchett on laptop playing with guitarist Joel Nelson.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! Doors will open at 8 p.m.
