Kopatchinskaja to be Next SFP “Great Artist”

Patricia Kopatchinskaja (right) with her accompanist Polina Leschenko (from Kopatchinskaja’s Facebook Events Web page)
Next month San Francisco Performances (SFP) will continue its Great Artists and Ensembles Series with a visit by violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja. Kopatchinskaja is a woman with a stunning command of prodigious technical reserves; and, for the most part, she applies those reserves to the challenging repertoire of the last and present centuries. Indeed, her interest in ambitious repertoire earned her the post of Artistic Director of the Ojai Festival this past summer.
For her SFP recital Kopatchinskaja has prepared a program of three sonatas for violin and piano, each of which has its own distinctive approach to virtuoso challenges. In order of performance, the respective composers will be Béla Bartók, Francis Poulenc, and George Enescu. She will then conclude her program with Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane,” which carries its virtuoso demands over the top, so to speak. Her accompanist will be pianist Polina Leschenko.
This recital will take place at 7:30 p.m on Wednesday, December 12. Tickets are on sale for $70 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front of the Dress Circle, $55 for the remainder of the Orchestra, the remainder of the center Dress Circle, and the Boxes, and $45 for remaining seats in the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through separate City Box Office event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment