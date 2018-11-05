The Bleeding Edge: 11/5/2018

Following the overwhelming flood of activities that filled last week’s column, this week will be “minimally placid.” There will be two events at the Center for New Music on Friday and Sunday, respectively, both of which have already been documented. That leaves only two other concerts, both of which will take place earlier in the week. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, November 7, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This month’s offering of experimental performances will follow the usual four-set format with two solo sets and two duo offerings. The first solo will be the Black Givre project of Samuel Bobony, who creates “explosive pieces” (his wording) using drums, samplers, field recordings, and synthesizer gear. The second solo will be taken by Kee Avil, who creates “song forms that stagger between structure an improvisation” (again the words of the composer). The first duo brings percussionist Robert Lopez together with Shanna Sordahl playing electronically enhanced cello. The duo was formerly called ZE BIB!, but they are now known as So-Ar. Finally, Seymour Glass and Chris Cooper’s Angst Hase Pfeffer Nase project will give their very first collaborative performance.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be $5.
Thursday, November 8, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series will be a three-set evening of solo and duo improvisation. Jamie Green will open as a soloist performing on violin, alto saxophone, tar (Arabic frame drum), and electronics. He will be followed by the second soloist, Pauline Lay, who supplements her violin work with electronic gear. The final set will be acoustic, bringing tenor saxophonist Matylda Gerber together with guitarist Mikko Biffle. The two perform under the name Gerber/Bikko. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
No comments:
Post a Comment