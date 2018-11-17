Red Poppy Art House: December, 2018

Because I was not sure how busy next month would be at the Red Poppy Art House, I jumped the gun with the only two events that had been posted when I wrote my “busy weekend” article for December 7–9 this past Sunday. That was then, as they say; and the December events at the Poppy are now beginning to accumulate. So this is likely to be the best time to launch the usual monthly preview on a Web page that can be updated in the event that further concerts need to be added. As usual, my “shadow” Facebook site will be used to put out the word when those updates are posted.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for those events that have been posted thus far:
Thursday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.: The month will begin with the return of the Luminance Ensemble, which is based here in San Francisco. This is the trio organized around vocalist Amelia Romano, who also plays an electric lever harp. She is joined by Matt Ebisuzaki playing a C rotary-valve trumpet with rhythm provided by Tim Renner on bass. The repertoire will probably be as eclectic as it was when the trio visited the Poppy this past March. Romano's harp work includes South American styles, while Ebisuzaki does not conceal the symphonic domain of his instrument. Expect anything along the spectrum that includes post-bebop, minimalism, and nostalgia for the soundtracks of the old Spaghetti Western flicks. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, December 7, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the return visit by Drómeno as already described in the busy-weekend article.
Saturday, December 8, 7 p.m.: The Power Rumba Flamenca program to be presented by Dos BandOLEros was also described in that busy-weekend article.
Thursday, December 13, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the rescheduled concert by jazz guitarist Leni Stern, which was originally to be performed this past September. She will lead a trio project featuring original compositions written with reverence to the rhythms and tonalities of Mali and Senegal. The other members of the trio have not yet been announced. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, December 14, and Saturday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.: Caminos Flamencos will return to the Poppy. As can be seen from the two hyperlinks, their performance this past September was popular enough that next month they will give two performances on two successive dates. The Music Director is guitarist Jason “El Rubio” McGuire. Choreography will be by Yaelisa, who will be joined by dancers Fanny Ara and Marina Elana. They will dance to music by members of Barrio Manouche, including vocalist Felix de Lola, guitarist Javi Jimenez, and percussionist Luis Jimenez. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Sunday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist Jamie Zee will present a program entitled A Night of Neo-Soul. She composes her own music that embodies the experience of an LGBTQ Chinese-American woman; and, as can be seen from the title for the concert, she tends to roll her own approaches to genre. Flutist John Calloway, a Bay Area Latin jazz legend, will join her as a special guest artist. The other instrumentalists will be Madison Bohrer on saxophone and a rhythm section consisting of William Bohrer on bass, Max Brody on guitar, Julian Lopez on piano, and Alex Shapiro-Romano on percussion. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
