C: Landing Arts to Host Del Sol Quartet Premieres

Del Sol String Quartet members Rick Shinozaki, Benjamin Kreith, Kathryn Bates, and Charleton Lee (photograph by Reza Vali, from the Del Sol Web site)
C: Landing Arts is an arts-appreciation program affiliated with the Del Sol String Quartet through the Del Sol Performing Arts Organization. Through its Golden Arts Society, a community of people dedicated to experiencing art together, members experience curated evenings of music and conversation in the manner of what the Society calls a “musical ‘book club.’” Members meet regularly on the second Saturday of the month, but next month the Society will be hosting a special performance by Del Sol.
That performance will mark the end of a three-day residency at the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music. The program will consist of six world premieres, each by a composer that is currently a fellow of that Academy. The names of the composers and their respective works are as follows:
- Aaron Garcia: Makeshift Memorials
- Anjna Swaminathan: A Secret Rendezvous
- Antonio Celaya: Whistling in the Dark Hours
- Erika Oba: Halcyon
- Jonah Gallagher: Ghost of Grass
- Sid Richardson: Comb
The program will also include Erberk Eryilmaz’s “Hoppa!,” composed on a commission from the Del Sol Commissioning Fund.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12. The performance will take place at 751 47th Avenue, a house in Vista Del Mar that provides the base of operations for C: Landing Arts. This will be a special event for members of the Golden Arts Society, and both regular and premium memberships may be arranged from the Brown Paper Tickets Web page. Members will be able to reserve their seats through electronic mail. Those who are not members may reserve a seat by making a donation to the Del Sol Commissioning Fund through a Web page maintained by Square. Those wishing to reserve more than one seat should make note during checkout to provide an “Additional note to merchant.”
No comments:
Post a Comment