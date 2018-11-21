Music Memorial Sunday at Church of the Advent

The members of Schola Adventus (from their Twitter Web site)
This Sunday will be the next Music Memorial Sunday service at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King. This will be the service for the Last Sunday after Pentecost, and it will include the celebration of a High Mass. The musical setting of the Ordinary of the Mass will be by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, his Missa Aeterna Christi munera, a setting for four voices. The anthem will be the motet “Tu solus qui facis mirabilia” by Josquin des Prez. There will also be a solemn Te Deum sung to the music of Charles Villiers Stanford. As always, these choral selections will be performed by resident choir Schola Adventus. Music Director Paul Ellison will lead the ensemble and will also provide organ prelude and postlude music, both of which will be chorale preludes by Johann Sebastian Bach.
This service will begin at 11 a.m. this coming Sunday, November 25. Since this will be a service, rather than a concert, no admission will be charged; but a collection will be taken. The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment