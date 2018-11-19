The Bleeding Edge: 11/19/2018

The Grex duo of Karl Evangelista and Rei Scampavia (from the Electronic Press Kit Web page on the Grex Web site)
Things tend to be quiet around the time of Thanksgiving, particularly as the pressure to buy before Thanksgiving Day seems to get stronger every year. As a result the performing arts end up with the short end of the stick, and this year the stick itself is pretty short. For those with adventurous tastes, Clara Young will be giving her Sound of the Past and the Present piano recital at the Center for New Music tonight, after which things will go dark until a week from today.
On the other hand, when things come back to life one week from tonight, the Make Out Room will be hosting a special Monday Make-Out concert in addition to the usual gig that will take place on the first Monday of next month. The performance will consist of only two sets, the first of which will be taken by the Grex duo of guitarist Karl Evangelista and keyboardist Rei Scampavia, both of whom also provide vocals. They will be followed by JUDO NO, which puts an electronic spin of Afro-Cuban jazz.
On this occasion the music will get off to a late start, beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, November 26. This is because the music will be following a 90-minute comedy set that will begin at 7 p.m. and will charge $8 for admission. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. For those only interested in the music, tickets will be neither sold nor required; nor will there be a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat will be passed between the sets and after the second set. All donations will be accepted, not to mention welcome!
No comments:
Post a Comment