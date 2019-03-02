ABS to Return to “Standard” Version of BWV 244

Bach autograph of the conclusion of the opening chorus of BWV 244 and the first entry of the Evangelist (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
The last time that the American Bach Soloists (ABS) performed Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 244 setting of the Passion text from the Gospel according to Saint Matthew, Artistic Director Jeffrey Thomas departed from tradition, using a score based on the manuscript of Bach’s first version of the composition. This manuscript was preserved by Bach’s principal assistant (and son-in-law) Johann Christoph Altnickol; and Wolfgang Schmieder entered it in his Bach-Werke-Verzeichnis (BWV) catalog as BWV 244b. That performance took place in February of 2012, back when I was writing for Examiner.com; and it earned a place in my month-by-month account of “memorable concerts” at the end of the year.
Later this month the Matthew Passion will return to the ABS repertoire, and this time Thomas will present the more familiar BWV 244 version. As might be expected, there will be an entirely new “cast” of soloists from those who had performed BWV 244b. Nevertheless, many of the names will be familiar to those who attend ABS events regularly. The most familiar of these will probably be William Sharp, who will sing the words of the Christ, complementing the narrative delivered by tenor Guy Cutting as the Evangelist. Soprano Hélène Brunet, who was a soloist in the performance of the BWV 208 “Hunting” cantata this past October, will be one of the two soprano aria soloists. The other will be Katelyn Aungst. They will be joined by mezzo Agnes Vojtko, countertenor Nicholas Burns, tenors Steven Brennfleck and Matthew Hill, and baritones Jesse Blumberg and Constantine Novotny.
The San Francisco performance of BWV 244 will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Ticket prices are $89, $69, $52, and $35. They may be purchased online through an event page on the ABS Web site.
