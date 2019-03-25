The Bleeding Edge: 3/25/2019

This will be another week when almost all of the relevant events have been taken into account:
- Performances at the Center for New Music by Bard Music West on March 28 and the Friction Quartet on March 29
- The final LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert of the month on March 28
- Clare Longendyke’s second piano recital during her visit to San Francisco, presented by Sunset Music and Arts on March 30
That leaves one more event, and for that one I am going to break with tradition and provide a pointer. Over on the San Francisco Classical Voice Web site, Janos Gereben has provided as comprehensive a preview of the Pacific Pythagorean Music Festival as one could hope to read. This will be a four-hour concert of just intonation compositions organized by the Del Sol Quartet and featuring a diversity of styles realized through many different composers and executed by an all-star lineup of Bay Area performers. With both undergraduate and graduate degrees in mathematics, I find this topic irresistible; but Gereben has provided just enough background to rescue me from the danger of going on about this topic to excessive length!
No comments:
Post a Comment