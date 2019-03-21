SFS Announces Second Chase Center Gig

Andrea Bocelli on the cover of his latest album (from the Amazon.com Web page)
Following up on performing at the inaugural event for the new Chase Center, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) will return to that venue for a second concert in December. That event will feature award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Andrea Bocelli. Performing operatic arias, famed love songs, and selections from his latest album Sì, which was released this past October. Bocelli will be making his SFS debut. In fact this will be his first-ever appearance in the city of San Francisco. The SFS Chorus will also participate in the performance.
This concert will take place on Thursday, December 5, at the Chase Center in Mission Bay. Information about when the concert will begin has not yet been announced. Similarly, there is not yet information as to who the conductor will be or the specifics of the program content.
Nevertheless, as was the case for the inaugural event, demand for this performance is likely to be high. As a result, Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m. will mark the beginning of a one-week presale event exclusively for SFS subscribers and donors. Sales to the general public will then begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8. SFS has announced that tickets will be available through the SFS Web site, but it will probably be the case that the necessary Web page will not go online until the morning of April 1.
